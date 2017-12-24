SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A group of animals in Southwest Miami-Dade is receiving some holiday help to find a forever home.

A dog, a parrot and nine cats are in need of a new home after their owner was forced to give them up. She is battling cancer and is no longer able to care for them.

The local nonprofit animal rescue group Pet Partners Rescue is stepping in to help.

“She’s a victim of the cancer. The animals are a victim of the circumstances, and as a result, they’ve been living in miserable conditions,” said the group’s director, Bernie Alfonso.

Pet Partners Rescue is working to not only find homes for these pets, but also medical attention. Some of the cats are sick with a respiratory infection and need to see a veterinarian.

