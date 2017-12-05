Officials investigate possible arson fire at Miami grocery store

MIAMI (WSVN) - Rescue crews were called to the scene of a grocery store fire in Miami, Tuesday morning.

Officials responded to the intersection of North 62nd Street and Miami Avenue, around 4 a.m.

According to officials, upon their arrival they noticed a smashed window, leading them to believe the fire was intentionally set.

Firefighters had to cut through metal bars on the windows of the store to gain access.

As a result of the fire, the Miami Avenue has been blocked off north and southbound.

7 News spoke with the owner of the grocery store who said he was asleep when he got the call from first responders. “The fire department just called me,” said Raphael Contreas. “There was a very potential fire on the business so I got here, but I don’t know what happened.”

Officials said the building’s structure remained intact, therefore, the business is not a total loss.

The fire has been contained. However, the cause remains unknown.

A possible arson investigation is now underway.

