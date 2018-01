FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Animal lovers enjoyed some scaly fun in Fort Lauderdale, Saturday.

At ReptiDay, a reptile and exotic animal expo, guests could see live animals from around the globe and learn about their behaviors.

Some of these slithery pets were also for sale.

