Police: Taravella High School on lockdown after gun threat

CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - AC oral Springs high school has been placed on lockdown, Thursday morning, due to a gun threat just days after a social media threat.

SkyForce was over the scene at Taravella Senior High School, located at 10600 Riverside Drive, where an increased police presence was seen in and around the campus. According to Coral Springs Police, a Code Red lockdown has been issued after the threat of a gun being on school grounds.

Ref Code Red at Taravella HS parents can call 7543210725 for info to pick up students refrain from calling our emergency lines. — Coral Springs Police (@CoralSpringsPD) May 18, 2017

Police are searching the school, but a gun has yet to be located.

A photo was sent to 7News by a viewer that showed students inside of a classroom using chairs and desks to block the entrance to a classroom.

No injuries have since been reported.

Police have shutdown Riverside Drive in both directions due to the situation. Coral Springs Drive remains open.

