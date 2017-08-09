Lawyers: Tiger Woods to enter first-time DUI offender program

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Tiger Woods has entered a first-time DUI offender program, lawyers said, Wednesday.

According to the Sun-Sentinel, Woods was not at his DUI case arraignment on Wednesday. However, his lawyer entered a not guilty plea and then made Woods’ plans to enter the program known to the judge.

Woods and his lawyers were at a Palm Beach Gardens courthouse where the announcement was made. All of this follows his DUI arrest back on May 29.

The Sun-Sentinel added that Woods is now due to appear in court on Oct. 25 to resolve that May charge.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.