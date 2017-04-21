Florida state senator resigns after using racial slurs

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Florida state senator and former chairman has resigned after he apologized for using racial slurs.

According to a statement released by Senate Democratic Leader Oscar Braynon, Republican Sen. Frank Artiles resigned from the Florida Legislature Friday morning after he used racial slurs and made derogatory comments, Monday night, in the presence of Sens. Audrey Gibson of Jacksonville and Perry Thurston of Fort Lauderdale inside Tallahassee’s Governor’s Club.

Braynon said, “I applaud and welcome Senator Artiles’ decision to resign today. It was not only the right decision, but the honorable one, for himself and the people of Florida. I take no pleasure in these unfortunate events. But I urge that we learn from them. In our communities, our state, and our country, there should be a message of hope, of tolerance, of unity. We cannot afford the high cost words of divisiveness and cruelty leave in their wake. I wish Senator Artiles the best, and I hope that, upon reflection, he finds consolation in knowing that his actions, today, show the contrition demanded, and the Senate was owed.”

Artiles gave a three-minute apology, Wednesday, on the Senate floor after Senate President Joe Negron forced him to apologize for his tirade against both senators.

Artiles called Gibson obscenities during a conversation at the members-only Governors Club. After Thurston intervened, Artiles continued on and blamed “six n——” for letting Negron rise to power. He also referred to Negron using a vulgar term.

Artiles said afterward the word he used was “niggas,” as if the slang version was less offensive. In his apology, he said it is a term used in Hialeah, the city outside of Miami where he grew up.

“I am so sorry for the words and tone I used with you,” Artiles said in his apology. “There is no excuse, nor will I offer one. My comments to you are the most regretful of all because they injured you personally.”

Earlier in the week, religious leaders joined a growing chorus of lawmakers and concerned citizens demanding Artiles resign. “I do not accept him as my representative,” said concerned citizen Frank Frost during a protest held outside Artiles’ district office in Southwest Miami-Dade, Thursday morning.

The Rev. Robert Brooks of St. Peter’s Missionary Baptist Church also called on Artiles to step down. “We say to you, senator, that you have disqualified yourself,” he said. “We’re calling for you to resign because you’ve demonstrated a lack of sensitivity to our people.”

The Miami Herald reported that, after speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Artiles said he would not resign. “If every time a senator made a mistake or someone made a mistake that they were going to resign, we’d have half the Senate gone for whatever reason,” he said to reporters.

