Report: Police ID body of teen found behind Mizner Park restaurant

BOCA RATON, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have identified a male teen’s body found behind a Mizner Park restaurant, Saturday morning.

According to officials, 18-year-old Shayan Mortazavi, a Lynn University student, died after apparently falling and landing behind Truluck’s, a steak and seafood restaurant, the Palm Beach Post reported.

His body was found by park security and a cleaning crew, the Palm Beach Post added.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this breaking story.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.