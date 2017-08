MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Herald is reporting that Miami Marlins owner Jeffrey Loria has agreed to sell the team to a group led by Derek Jeter and Bruce Sherman.

According to the Herald, the franchise is being sold for $1.2 billion.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.