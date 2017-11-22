Report: Increased security in Wynwood during Art Basel due to possible threat

Miami Today is reporting that there will be increased security in Wynwood during Art Basel weekend, due to a possible terror threat.

The newspaper cited reports from U.S. Homeland Security and chatter from social media that a terrorist event may be brewing.

According to the article, the Miami Police Department will close most of Northwest Second Avenue in Wynwood and possibly other streets during the Friday, Saturday and Sunday of Art Basel, Dec. 8 through Dec. 10.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.