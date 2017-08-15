Report: FHP officers in Miami-Dade rewarded for writing tickets

MIAMI (WSVN) - Florida Highway Patrol officers in Miami-Dade were rewarded with time off for writing tickets, according to a joint report by the Miami Herald and the Times Tallahassee Bureau.

The report revealed that state officials are examining practices in which FHP officers around the state are being rewarded for writing tickets. Troopers in Miami-Dade are reported to get extra weekends off based of their performance.

Troopers said a memo issued by a captain at FHP praised the work of several officers and stated, “Sergeants, please get with these members and schedule their weekend pass.”

Terry Rhodes, the executive director of the Florida Highway Patrol, told the Herald/Times that the practice has been stopped.

This comes to light after a top FHP official told troopers to write two tickets per hour.

Florida law prohibits law enforcement agencies from establishing traffic citation quotas.

