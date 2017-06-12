Ex-Panamanian President Martinelli arrested in Coral Gables

CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Former Panamanian President Ricardo Martinelli was arrested just outside of his Coral Gables home, Monday evening, 7News has learned.

U.S. marshals reportedly took Martinelli, 65, into custody at around 5 p.m.

Earlier this year, Interpol issued an arrest notice for him. Allegations he engaged in political espionage during his term as President. https://t.co/8fhgPdCbu9 — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) June 13, 2017

Interpol issued an arrest notice for the former president to face charges for engaging in political espionage during his 2009-2014 term, officials said.

In 2016, Panama issued the U.S. State Department an extradition request for the fugitive ex-president after he was believed to be in the residing in Miami.

Martinelli had been accused of using government funds to illegally spy on more than 150 political rivals.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.