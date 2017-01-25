DCF: 14-year-old streams suicide on Facebook Live in Miami Gardens

MIAMI (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating after a 14-year-old Miami Gardens girl committed suicide by hanging herself while broadcasting on Facebook Live, the Florida Department of Children and Families confirmed.

According to the Miami Herald, a spokesperson from the Florida Department of Children and Families said 14-year-old Nakia Venant was in the care of a foster family at the time of her death. The incident, shown on Facebook Live, occurred in a bathroom at Venant’s home, according to an incident report.

The Department of Children and Families said in a statement:

“We are absolutely horrified and devastated by the news of this young girl’s death. We will do everything we can to support this family and all those who cared for her as they begin to heal from this tragedy. We will conduct a comprehensive, multidisciplinary special review to examine this child’s history and the circumstances related to serving the child.”

According to the Herald, a friend of Venant witnessed the live stream and called Miami-Dade Police, accidentally providing the wrong address.

When Miami Gardens Police finally arrived to the correct address, Nakia was found dead and resuscitation efforts failed.

This Facebook Live incident is similar to another teenager who livestreamed her suicide on Dec. 30, 2016.

The Florida Department of Children and Families urges anyone thinking about suicide to call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), a 24/7 toll-free, confidential support line. A free crisis text message service is available by texting 741-741. DCF also has a crisis support resource page on their website.

