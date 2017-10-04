Repeat robbers steal $400 from Hollywood restaurant

Police are on the lookout for a group of repeat robbers who targeted two different Hollywood businesses.

Surveillance cameras caught the robbers in the act on both occasions.

Detectives said the three men got away with about $400 from a Subway restaurant along Hollywood Boulevard and South 24th Avenue on Sept. 21, at around 6:30 p.m.

Just days earlier, two of the robbers held up a Shell gas station on North Federal Highway and Johnson Street, according to investigators.

If you have any information on these robberies, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

