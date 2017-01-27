Repairs underway at North Miami T-Mobile store again due to attempted break-in

MIAMI (WSVN) - A North Miami business owner is fed up after his store was bashed in for a second time, not long he after boarding up from the first incident.

Plywood covered the outside of the T-Mobile store after the first break-in by a car driven by a subject fleeing police. The owner said he put a lot of money into the repairs, but early Friday morning, several crooks tried to bash in the front door. Now the owner has to spend more money to clean up the mess.

“We are tired of this,” the store owner said.

The plywood was put up several weeks ago after, police said, a suspected thief drove their car into the store in an effort to get away from police, on Jan. 1.

When the owner arrived to work, early Friday morning, he found the front doors with impact glass shattered. The suspects allegedly used a sledge hammer to bang on the door. Shards of glass could be seen inside the store from the cracked doors.

Surveillance video showed the interior of the store, located of Northwest 131st Street and Seventh Avenue, as the car crashed into the business, earlier in the month.

Another surveillance camera was rolling as one hooded suspect, at around 3 a.m., Friday, tried to smash through the front door. The crook covered his face while trying to knock down the surveillance camera. The camera inside the store, however, captured the scene as one suspect tried to bust their way into the store, but when that didn’t work, they took off.

“We’re scared, you know? Every week is something new, surprise for us,” the store owner said.

Police were seen arriving at the business not long after the attempted break-in.

Both incidents have made the store owner question if he should move to a different location.

If you have any information on this attempted break-in, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

