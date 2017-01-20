Rep. Wilson skips inauguration, speaks out on Trump

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida lawmaker was one of many congressional Democrats who decided not to attend the presidential inauguration, and she’s not keeping quiet about her concerns about the new commander in chief.

U.S. Rep. Frederica Wilson, D-Fla., chose to watch the swearing-in ceremony from her Miami Gardens office, Friday.

The congresswoman expressed her disapproval on how members of President Donald Trump’s transition team have been handling their duties. “We’re not necessarily pleased with what has happened, and what is happening, especially with the Cabinet appointments of the president,” she said.

When asked whether the peaceful transition of power should override any political differences with Trump, Wilson replied, “There’s something that we call freedom of speech, and there are different ways that you speak out. You can speak out with our voice, and you can speak out with your actions.”

Wilson watched history unfold on a flat-screen instead of participating in the event. She watched as President Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th president of the United States along with several members of 5000 Role Models, a youth mentorship program.

A spokesperson with the program told 7News he believes Trump won the election fair and square. “Based on the rules that were in place, Donald Trump won the election,” said Jefferson Noel. “I believe that right now, we just have to face what’s going to happen. We have to use our resources, use our energy, use our time to make a difference in the way that we can.”

“I just came to the conclusion that it would be better for me to stay here, make a statement rather than go to Washington,” said Wilson.

Wilson said she is very concerned about today’s youth, and the way the Trump administration is planning to address a growing concern about students dropping out of school and getting in trouble with the law.

Wilson said she is willing to work with the Trump administration but added the commander of chief needs to be willing to meet her halfway. “If he is able to communicate to me that he is willing to help me to stem the tide of the ‘school-to-prison pipeline,’ I’m willing to work with him from day one,” she said.

