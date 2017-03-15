Rental truck burglarized along Ocean Drive in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Fort Lauderdale company’s rental truck was ransacked while on the job, and the company’s owner said the thief knew exactly where to look.

The thief managed to steal thousands of dollars from Convenient Wholesalers of America, and surveillance cameras were able to capture the whole scene, Tuesday afternoon.

Cameras were rolling as a man, who wore a black hat and shirt with khaki shorts, appears to be watching the company truck as it pulled into a parking spot on Miami Beach, around 5:15 p.m.

That man waited for the opportune moment and walked up right to the cab of the rental truck, grabbed a small box with more than $2,000 in cash and checks inside and tucked it under his shirt before walking away.

Miami Beach resident Mitch Novick said he’s disappointed to see a crime like this happen in broad daylight outside his home. “I see this stuff regularly,” he said.

He said criminals aren’t afraid to target unsuspecting victims anymore along Ocean Drive.

Miami Beach Police are now investigating this case.

“I’m hoping the city cleans up this area once and for all,” Novick said.

If you have any information on this crime or recognize that man in the video, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.