Relief mission continues for residents in Key West

KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews continue to clean up and help residents with essential giveaways across the Florida Keys.

Members of the National Guard and Salvation Army have set up sections designated as distribution sites. About 1,700 cars travel to the main distribution site in Key West daily.

However, the people in Cudjoe Key are just as tough as the rugged street names in the area like Cutthroat Drive and Blackbeard Lane.

“All I see is water. The water was up to the top of that block,” said Mark Atherley who helped rescue his neighbors.

Atherley and his wife Betty toughed it out at home in their house. Everything was fine at their house but not so much for their neighbors.

Their neighbors across the canal had their roof blown off and took shelter with the Atherleys.

Atherley said he screamed for his neighbors to get into a rubber boat and cross. “So he got in the boat, and they paddled over with some sticks,” he said.

Hurricane Irma cut through the city and hit spots like Sugar Loaf Key, as well. The school there was used as a storm shelter and distribution center for those who need it.

“Those kind of people need shelter,” said Jennifer Green, a Sugar Loaf Key resident. “They may need shelter for some weeks while their homes are evaluated and repaired.”

Back at the Key West distribution center, crews have been handing out meals ready to eat as well as ice and water.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.