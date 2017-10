MIAMI (WSVN) - A sea turtle has been released into the wild after she was rehabilitated at the Miami Seaquarium.

The green sea turtle, named Miss Piggy, is now back in the waters off Boca Raton.

She was found floating along the Intercoastal, last year, after possibly being hit by a boat, and received extensive medical attention.

