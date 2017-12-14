Red light cameras program terminated in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - The red light camera program is coming to a halt, thanks to a commission vote.

Commissioners voted on Thursday to terminate the red light camera program in the City of Miami, starting next year.

This may be a victory for some South Florida drivers. License plates will no longer be photographed by cameras if drivers run a red light.

“These red-light cameras are essentially another tax, one that the residents of my district cannot afford,” said Commissioner Manolo Reyes.

If you currently have a red light ticket, however, it’s best to pay it.

