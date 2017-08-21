Real estate agent, clients discover human remains in Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A sheriff’s office says a real estate agent and clients found human remains at a property for sale in Florida.

Orlando Sentinel reports Lake County Sheriff’s deputies say the remains were found Saturday in Groveland. Sheriff’s Lt. John Herrell says investigators responded to the home after receiving a call shortly before 6 p.m.

Detectives could not fully investigate with the impeding darkness, so a deputy stood guard overnight until they could continue working Sunday morning. The Sheriff’s Office did not disclose further information.

The Sentinel reports property records indicate the nearly 5-acre (2-hecatre) property on Douglas Road north of State Road 50 has a roughly 1,000-square-foot (90-square-meter) two-bedroom house. A County Property Appraiser’s map shows the land is covered by trees with a retention pond on the property’s north end.

