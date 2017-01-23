Rare World War II planes on display in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Several vintage World War II planes landed in Pompano Beach, Monday, as part of a three-day tour stop.

The Collings Foundation’s Wings of Freedom Tour brought rare World War II bombers and fighter planes to the Pompano Beach Airpark on Northeast 10th Street and Fifth Avenue.

Visitors can tour the fully restored jets and even fly in them.

The planes will remain on display until Thursday. The tour then heads to Boca Raton for the rest of the week.

