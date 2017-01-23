Rare historical artifacts donated to 2 Miami schools

MIAMI (AP) — Thousands of rare maps, manuscripts and other artifacts are being donated to the University of Miami and Miami Dade College.

The Miami Herald reports that real estate magnate Jay Kislak and his foundation are donating the items, including a 1493 letter from Christopher Columbus.

Miami Dade College plans to create a permanent public gallery in the Freedom Tower for the collection of pre-Columbian and early American artifacts. The donation also will enhance University of Miami collections focused on South Florida history and Caribbean and Cuban cultures.

The artifacts also include a two-volume account of the 1804-1806 Lewis and Clark Expedition and a 1521 volume describing Cuba.

The estimated value of the donation is $30 million. Kislak also has donated thousands of historical artifacts to the Library of Congress.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.