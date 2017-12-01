SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - It was a special kind of delivery day at Zoo Miami, Friday.

An endangered crocodile breed hatched from its egg, and it is not your average reptile. Rather, it’s a rare breed from Indonesia and Malaysia that has brown scales.

This is the first time in more than 25 years that Zoo Miami staffers have hatched this species of crocodile in captivity.

