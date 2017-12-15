Raptor scares vacationing mom at Universal Orlando

ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman on vacation in Orlando got quite a fright from an animatronic dinosaur, and the hilarious moment is going viral.

Shelby Tuggle and her family visited the Jurassic Park section of Universal’s Islands of Adventure, and told Fox 13 they decided to pose for a picture at the Raptor Encounter.

Shelby and her husband Brycin posed on either side of the Velociraptor, and coaxed their daughter to come in for the picture as well, assuring her the raptor wouldn’t harm her.

But just as the family’s photo was taken, the raptor can be seen suddenly turning and snapping at Shelby, scaring her to the point she fell over. Lots of laughter ensued, both from bystanders and Shelby herself.

The amusing video is quickly spreading online, with over 1.2 million views on Facebook so far.

You can watch the full video below:

