Rally to protest Mayor Gimenez’s immigration policy being held in Downtown Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Days after Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez ordered for county officials to comply with President Trump’s strict immigration plans, including to slash the city’s title as a ‘sanctuary city,’ community leaders and protesters will hold a rally in protest of Gimenez’s policy.

Gimenez signed an executive order, Thursday, ordering the director of his corrections department to begin honoring all requests made by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to hold immigration suspects in Miami-Dade jails.

The executive order to comply with the current administration came as Trump signed another executive order, banning all travel from seven Middle Eastern countries, which has impacted the South Florida community — a community made up of immigrants from around the world.

In light of these recent executive orders on immigration, immigrant families will join with Miami-Dade businesses, residents, elected officials and community leaders, Tuesday evening, in standing together and presenting a list of demands to Gimenez.

The protest will take place at the Stephen P. Clark Center, located on the corner of Northeast First Street and Northeast First Avenue, from 4 to 6 p.m.

Organizers, local politicians and community leaders have said Gimenez has turned his back on South Florida’s immigrant community.

Since Gimenez’s announcement, local politicians, lawmakers and students from several counties have organized rallies and protests.

On Monday afternoon, several Florida universities responded to the travel ban with protests, rallies and discussions.

As students at the University of South Florida in Tampa protested the ban, the University of Miami School of Law held a teach-in to discuss the legal implications of the order. Yale Law professor Muneer Ahmad spoke about filing a nationwide class action lawsuit challenging Trump’s ban.

“This is a rapidly unfolding story about law, about lawyering and about social movements,” Ahmad said.

Ahmad also took questions from the students. “I think there is a lot of worry and anxiety about the moment that we are in,” Ahmad said, “They were worried about themselves, about their family members, about people in their community.”

In hopes of reassuring international students in South Florida, the University of Miami and Florida International University released statements urging their students to embrace diversity and to have no fear.

University of Miami President Julio Frenk released a statement, which said in part, “I encourage each one of you to express to your fellow ‘Canes that they are welcome at our shared home, the University of Miami.”

He also warned students who might be affected by the ban to stay in the country.

Florida International University also released a statement reading, “As a community, we must come together to support those among us who may be feeling particularly vulnerable during this uncertain time.”

Feras Ahmed, a US citizen whose parents are Pakistani immigrants, said he is thankful his parents weren’t denied entry to America.

“It’s harmful and it’s shameful,” Ahmed said, “So, I can’t imagine what it must feel like to work as hard as you need to work to come here and then have the door shut in your face.”

Also Monday afternoon, local politicians denounced the president’s temporary travel ban at an anti-Trump protest at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. Lawmakers said President Trump’s executive order is unconstitutional.

“I will not be silent. I will not be quiet. I will make sure to use every ounce of my energy and every inch of my authority that my office grants me standing with my colleagues, standing with leaders in this community to say that we will not go back,” said U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Fla. “We will not be a country that doesn’t stand up for our values, for freedom and for democracy.”

U.S. Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen, R-Fla., said Trump should have had a better plan. “I don’t know what the thinking is,” she said. “How many terrorist acts have been committed by people from those countries against the United States? Zero.”

