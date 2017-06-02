Rainy weather causes flooding across South Florida, delays at MIA

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The skies opened up across South Florida, Friday, causing flooding in different parts of Miami-Dade County and flight delays and cancellations at Miami International Airport.

Meteorologists are calling the inclement weather the possible start of rainy season. Live radars continued to pick up pockets of moderate to heavy rainfall across Miami-Dade, Broward and Monroe counties, Friday afternoon.

At around 5 p.m., heavy rain made its way through Naranja and Cutler Bay in deep Southern Miami-Dade. Radars also picked up copious downpours in Westchester and Kendale Lakes as well as over the Florida Turnpike, near those neighborhoods, all the way to the Palmetto Expressway.

Low-lying areas caused some high stress for drivers. 7News cameras captured cars stuck in the road in Doral.

Vehicles stalled and became stuck after a downpour at the intersection of Northwest Seventh Street and 67th Avenue, in Northwest Miami-Dade.

“My car slipped on water and broke down,” said one driver.

Drivers said they underestimated how much rain came down so quickly. “Yeah, [I’ve been waiting] over an hour now. I’ve been [driving] from 72nd to 62nd [avenues],” said area resident Tamara Ali.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue was able to help some people stuck in their cars and even safely retrieved a toddler stuck inside one of the cars.

“It just started flooding like crazy,” said the child’s mother.

“Many of the folks were caught off guard as they were coming through, thought they could come with their car. They ended up getting stranded,” said Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Capt. Abel Fernandez. “We had to go in and help them out. We’re waiting for several tow trucks to pull them out.”

The flooding made for some frustrated drivers. “There’s no order here at all,” said one woman.

7News cameras captured a similar scene in Miami’s Brickell neighborhood, where drivers faced heavy flooding at Southwest First Avenue, between Ninth and 10th streets.

“Turn your car around. Do not assume that you can navigate through it. You’re gonna get stuck,” said Fernandez.

The weather-related problems began during the early rush-hour commute, Friday morning. Cameras captured bumper-to-bumper traffic along Interstate 95, near the Northwest 62nd Street exit.

As the day progressed, rainfall caused visibility problems for drivers in Miami Gardens. Slick roads also slowed down traffic in Miami Shores.

“I’ve had a terrible day, terrible day for a Friday,” said one woman stuck in the rain.

Miami International Airport reported nearly five inches of rain, falling just short of a 1930 record.

According to an MIA spokesperson, there have been 153 delays and 34 cancellations, all weather-related, so far, Friday.

Meanwhile, at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, the average departing flight is sitting at roughly a two-hour delay, according to the website Flight Aware.

Radars also picked up rain activity in Dania Beach, all the way west to Pembroke Pines. Heavy rainfall was also reported in Margate, Coral Springs and Parkland.

For more specific details on affected flights, please reach out to your airline.

The rain also caused power outages in both Miami-Dade and Broward counties. As of 5 p.m., Friday, Miami-Dade had reported 2,385 outages, while Broward had 30.

