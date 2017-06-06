Rainy weather brings tornado, flight cancellations to South Florida

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Rainy weather is causing a headache for South Florida residents after several flights were canceled and a tornado touched down in the area.

With no immediate end in sight, Mother Nature continues to pour down on South Florida, Tuesday.

Outside of flooding and forcing residents to dig out their raincoats, the weather caused several flights to be canceled and Miami and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood international airports.

Thunderstorms caused 85 delays and 10 flight cancelations at FLL, and 14 delays and two cancelations at MIA.

According to Florida Power and Light, as of 11:45 a.m., Tuesday, 725 Broward residents and 261 Miami-Dade residents are without power.

The National Weather Service confirmed that there was evidence that an EF-0 tornado touched down near the intersection of Sheridan Street and Flamingo Road in Hollywood.

Broward Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Mike Jachles also tweeted out about a downed power line in West Park, along with images of a kitten that hid under the hood of a truck in order to get away from the wet weather.

Meteorologists expect the rain to continue well into the weekend.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.