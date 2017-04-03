Raging house fire kills married couple’s two dogs in Sunrise

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - A home in Sunrise is being declared a “total loss” after it went up in flames, Monday morning.

According to Sunrise Fire Rescue, at around 10:20 a.m., a woman was able to escape her home, located at 11300 N.W. 30th Place, moments before it became engulfed by flames.

Her husband was at work at the time of the fire.

Although officials confirmed she was the only person inside at the time, the couple’s two boxers were inside, as well. Unfortunately, the dogs did not survive.

She was transported to Westside Regional Medical Center with minor injuries.

Early on, firefighters said they knew the house would be a total loss. The fire was so strong, that it burnt off the entire roof of the home.

Once firefighters made sure all homeowners were safe, they focused on making sure nearby residences were not affected.

One woman who walked outside of her home to find her neighbor’s house on fire said it was a terrifying morning. “Seeing just smoke, fire everywhere, like, I didn’t know what was going on. I saw my neighbor across the street in front of my house, and I didn’t know what was going on, to be honest. It’s just a sad situation.”

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. However, fire officials said they discovered hazardous items inside of the home, including an oxygen tank, which exploded, and a leaking propane tank.

