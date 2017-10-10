Racist comments prompt removal of Broward statue

FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A statue of Broward County’s namesake is set to be removed due to the former leader’s past as a segregationist.

Former governor Napoleon Bonaparte Broward’s statue will be taken out of the county courthouse.

The segregationist was the governor of Florida over a century ago.

County Mayor Barbara Sharief said the decision was made after racist comments made by the former governor came to light.

The statue will be placed in storage.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.