SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - On foot and in wheelchairs, participants of a South Florida fundraiser raced for a good cause, Sunday.

The fourth annual Wings for Life World Run took place at the BB&T Center in Sunrise. The event allowed runners and wheelchair-bound participants to create their own race, all to raise money to find a cure for spinal cord injuries.

And there go the catcher cars! Race complete for us ✔️#WingsForLifeWorldRun pic.twitter.com/1sdCbWWqtw — BB&T Center (@thebbtcenter) May 7, 2017

More than $16 million have been raised since the charitable run started.

