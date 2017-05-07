SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - On foot and in wheelchairs, participants of a South Florida fundraiser raced for a good cause, Sunday.
The fourth annual Wings for Life World Run took place at the BB&T Center in Sunrise. The event allowed runners and wheelchair-bound participants to create their own race, all to raise money to find a cure for spinal cord injuries.
More than $16 million have been raised since the charitable run started.
