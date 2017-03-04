Rabies zone extended in Miami-Dade County

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Florida Department of Health has expanded its rabies alert zone, Saturday, for parts of Miami-Dade County.

According to a news release, the DOH in Miami-Dade extended the rabies zone after confirming that a second raccoon was killed by a car in Kendall and tested positive for rabies. The alert areas are as followed: south of Southwest 72nd Street, north of Southwest 128th Street, west of Southwest 87th Avenue and to the east of Florida’s Turnpike.

The zone previously included areas between Southwest 88th and 95th Streets and Southwest 117th and 107th Avenues.

The DOH said this is the second confirmed rabid animal this year in Miami-Dade County.For more information on rabies, follow this link: http://www.floridahealth.gov/diseases-and-conditions/rabies/index.html

