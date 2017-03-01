Rabies alert issued for Kendall area due to raccoon

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Florida Department of Health issued a rabies alert for the Kendall area, Wednesday, after a raccoon tested positive on Tuesday.

The raccoon is the first confirmed rabid animal of 2017, and the first rabid raccoon identified, according to the FDOH in Miami-Dade.

The department is working with Miami-Dade Animal Services to identify any individuals who might have been exposed to the animal.

The alert is for 60 days, the FDOH said.

Officials said all pets should be vaccinated against rabies, and all wildlife contact should be avoided, particularly with raccoons, bats, foxes, skunks, otters, bobcats and coyotes, according to FDOH.

The alert has been issued from Southwest 88th Street down to 95th Street, and from Southwest 107th Avenue across to 117th Avenue.

The FDOH urged residents not to feed stray animals and to call animal services if they see any stray animals. The number for animal services is 311.

For more information, click here.

