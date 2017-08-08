Pursuit of a stolen car ends in SW Miami-Dade crash

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police’s pursuit of a stolen vehicle ended with a crash, Tuesday evening.

Officials responded to reports that a vehicle attempted to ram a police car at around 9:15 p.m.

Police have taken one person into custody.

No injuries have been reported as a result of this crash.

