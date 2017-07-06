Purse thieves drag victim across NW Miami-Dade gas station

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman was dragged by a vehicle as she struggled with a pair of purse thieves at a gas station, according to police.

Miami-Dade Police said a subject opened the victim’s driver side door and removed her purse while she fueled up her car at a Miami-Dade gas station.

The victim saw the theft and ran toward the subject, who entered an awaiting vehicle. As the two struggled over the purse, a second subject accelerated the getaway car and dragged the victim several feet and struck another vehicle.

The victim recovered her purse, but the two subjects fled with her wallet, according to police.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

