Purse-snatcher robs woman in her driveway

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Surveillance footage captured a thief robbing a woman’s purse right in the driveway of her Hialeah home, Tuesday.

Surveillance video from Arlette Zahlane’s home near West Fourth Lane shows a subject pull up in a Chevrolet Malibu, jump out and run up the victim’s car. The video then shows the man, wearing gloves on his hands, open the driver-side door and steal her purse. T

“It happened really fast, really fast,” Zahlane said. “In the blink of an eye.”

The subject then returned to the back seat of the Chevy Malibu and drove away.

Zahlane said she had just returned to her home around 5 p.m. with groceries from BJ’s.

“I don’t know if they were following me,” she said. “I don’t know if they were watching me.”

The video clearly shows the vehicle as well the victim’s face. Zahlane hopes someone who recognizes the thief will tell police.

“Now that he knows exactly where I live, it is a scary situation,” she said. “He could come back to do — I don’t know. I don’t want to say to harm, but nobody knows.”

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

