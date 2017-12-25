AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - A South Florida dog owner is tuning to the public for help after, he said, his 4-month-old puppy was taken from his parked car, Saturday night.

Rian Maercks said Christmas won’t be the same without his new pup Schiele. The rescue dog from Puerto Rico was snatched from his owner’s Tesla in the parking lot of the West Marine located along Biscayne Boulevard in Aventura.

Maercks said he had left the air conditioning on and had locked the doors when he ran into the retailer for just a few moments.

When he returned, he found his car’s window shattered, and Schiele was gone.

“I have no family, so my dogs are my family, and he was my new addition,” said Maercks.

He is offering a $2,000 reward for his puppy’s safe return.

If you have any information on this theft, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

