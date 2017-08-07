Puppy rescued after falling from Tampa balcony

TAMPA Fla. (WSVN) – A Florida puppy’s terrifying fall was caught on camera.

Cellphone video showed the dog hanging over the edge of a second-floor balcony in Tampa, Sunday night.

The pooch eventually lost its grip, but fortunately, witnesses with a bedsheet were ready to break his fall. The footage shows the canine tumbling two stories and landing on the bedsheet.

The puppy was taken to a nearby animal hospital to be checked out.

It remains unknown how the dog got ended up dangling from the balcony or whether it has been reunited with its owner.

