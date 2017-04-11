Litter of puppies found abandoned in SW Miami-Dade park

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida mother and her daughters came upon an unexpected find while walking in a South Florida park: 17 abandoned puppies.

Diana Hernandez said she spotted a plastic bin in the middle of a park in Southwest Miami-Dade, Sunday. When she looked inside she found the Labrador mix puppies with no food or water.

“I don’t know who could have the heart to do that. It’s heartbreaking,” said Hernandez. “I couldn’t believe somebody could do that to such cute little puppies. I couldn’t believe it.”

Hernandez took the canines home and contacted Paw Patrol Animal Rescue and Sanctuary. The animals were taken to Crossroads Animal Hospital in Kendall.

Most of the puppies are currently in foster care with Paw Patrol and Little Paws of Love Rescue. They will soon be put up for adoption.

If you would like to help support Paw Patrol Animal Rescue or would like to apply to adopt the puppies, go to the rescue’s Facebook page or PayPal account.

