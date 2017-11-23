Publix will now deliver alcohol to your doorstep

(WSVN) - If you’ve ever been in need of alcohol, but weren’t able to go get it, Publix has you covered.

Publix, in a partnership with Instacart, has announced that they will begin delivering alcohol from Publix Liquors.

The company also has other grocery items available for delivery on their website.

According to the Orlando Sentinel, the first order will be free while future orders will cost $5.99 per delivery or $14.99 per month. Orders will usually arrive within two hours.

Orders must also be at least $10.

Publix says you must be 21 to place an order. Drivers will also check the ID of the recipient.

For more information, click here.

