Publix volunteers help South Florida nonprofits

MIAMI (WSVN) - Publix associates volunteered to help nonprofits in the local community, Tuesday.

Volunteers with Publix supermarket aided the Children’s Home Society of Florida.

They helped paint and landscape their playground and garden.

We had more than 5,500 associates participate in our annual #PublixServes Day. Share your photos with us! pic.twitter.com/RRe9ycbkYk — Publix (@Publix) April 4, 2017

This is just one of many events Publix took part in across the Southeast, Tuesday.

More than 5,500 associates volunteered with over 150 different organizations.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.