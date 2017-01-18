Publix to open Starbucks kiosks inside select stores, including Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Coffee addicts will soon be able to grab a cup of joe as they roam the grocery store aisles.

Publix is starting to open Starbucks kiosks inside select stores, with several more planned for later this year. Publix’s website said the Miami Beach location at 6876 Collins Ave. would start to serve Starbucks sometime in 2017.

The popular grocery chain said customers can find all of their favorite Starbucks beverages at the kiosks, including espresso, Frappucinos, smoothies, and iced coffee.

So far, the Miami Beach location is the only South Florida store on the list. Two Florida stores, in Tampa and Winter Park, already have the kiosks installed, while three other locations in North Carolina are slated to serve Starbucks beverages.

It is unclear if Publix plans to expand the offering to more stores in the future.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.