Publix Supermarkets announces anticipated closures ahead of Hurricane Irma

(WSVN) - Publix Supermarkets has announced that they will adjust their operating hours due to the threat of Hurricane Irma.

Irma is projected to make landfall in South Florida over the weekend as a Category 4 hurricane with potential wind speeds of 145 miles per hour.

As South Florida residents prepare for the storm, many people are rushing to Publix and other supermarkets to gather supplies. However, the supermarket chain says it will be closing several of their stores in South Florida by noon on Saturday.

Locations in Broward and Miami-Dade will be closing on Friday at 9 p.m. Palm Beach Locations will close Saturday at 12 p.m.

In total, 77 locations in Broward, 77 locations in Miami-Dade and 69 locations in Palm Beach County will be closed.

It is currently unknown when the locations will re-open.

