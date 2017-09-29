Publix sends ‘thank you’ cakes to first responders across Florida

(WSVN) - First responders across the Sunshine State got a sweet surprise from their area Publix stores. The grocery chain sent “thank you” cakes to police officers, firefighters and troopers in appreciation of their hard work after Hurricane Irma.

“Our first responders are so important to the communities we serve,” Publix spokesman Brian West told Fox 13. “They’ve had a tough few weeks and we wanted to let them know how grateful we are for their service.”

Social media posts lit up with pictures of the cakes from all over the state, as the grateful agencies thanked Publix for the tasty treats, posing alongside the colorful creations.

Many of the cakes showed off the cake decorators’ skills, featuring elaborate designs of police cruisers, badges and uniforms.

Thanks @Publix for this amazing cake. We are grateful for the recognition of our service to the community. #DaviePolice #Davie #WeAreDavie pic.twitter.com/QZwGQLXhTh — Davie Police Dept. (@DaviePolice) September 29, 2017

Thank you @Publix for showing love to our crew at Station 4 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/UtHDUo8hiA — Miami Beach Fire (@MiamiBeachFire) September 29, 2017

@Publix dropped by the Parkland District office with a cake to show their appreciation to Law Enforcement. Thank you! pic.twitter.com/TVZHNlYfL9 — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) September 29, 2017

Thank you @Publix for stopping by to thank our first responders. We value and treasure our partnership. pic.twitter.com/tIesGBLWRY — Daniel J. Oates (@MBPDChiefOates) September 29, 2017

The Lauderhill family thanks @Publix store # 1109 for your continued support and appreciation! Thank you for your partnership. pic.twitter.com/sorr2q4eVO — LauderhillPDPIO (@LPDPIO) September 29, 2017

#FLPD sends a big THANK YOU to @Publix store # 70 for their support and appreciation (& the awesome cake)! pic.twitter.com/4QRGOqb8gF — Fort Lauderdale PD (@FLPD411) September 29, 2017

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.