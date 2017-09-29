Publix sends ‘thank you’ cakes to first responders across Florida

(WSVN) - First responders across the Sunshine State got a sweet surprise from their area Publix stores. The grocery chain sent “thank you” cakes to police officers, firefighters and troopers in appreciation of their hard work after Hurricane Irma.
“Our first responders are so important to the communities we serve,” Publix spokesman Brian West told Fox 13. “They’ve had a tough few weeks and we wanted to let them know how grateful we are for their service.”
Social media posts lit up with pictures of the cakes from all over the state, as the grateful agencies thanked Publix for the tasty treats, posing alongside the colorful creations.
Many of the cakes showed off the cake decorators’ skills, featuring elaborate designs of police cruisers, badges and uniforms.
