Publix ranks among top places to work in retail

LAKELAND, Fla. (WSVN) — Publix’s slogan says it’s “where shopping is a pleasure.” Now a new survey says working at Publix may be a pleasure as well.

According to the list published by Fortune, the Florida-based supermarket chain is the third-best retailer to work for in the U.S.

According to employee surveys, 94 percent of employees said they had great pride working for Publix and 93 percent said the company offered great rewards. The surveys also showed that 91 percent said they have “great bosses.”

“Publix promotes from within and takes great care in training employees. There are high standards here and we’re always pushed to do things to the best of our ability,” one employee reported.

Also making the list of the best places to work in retail was Build-A-Bear Workshop at number four, Old Navy at number 13 and Foot Locker at 15. Topping the list was New York-based grocery store Wegmans Food Markets.

