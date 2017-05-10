Publix offering meal kits to compete with online grocery deliveries

(WSVN) - Publix is jumping on the meal kit bandwagon in an effort to make dinner preparations as easy and quick as possible.

The supermarket chain is offering meal kits at two central Florida locations, in Orlando and Tampa. The kits contain pre-bagged, pre-measured ingredients, much like popular home delivery options Blue Apron and Hello Fresh, with recipes from their Publix Aprons division.

Publix’s options feed two to four people, and come in three levels of preparation that range in difficulty. The price ranges from $10 to about $40 per kit.

The grocery chain says the kits are meant to taste like a “restaurant-style dinner at home,” with options like southwest pork, beef bratwurst and sauerkraut, Caribbean chicken wings, and chipotle shrimp tacos. Each meal also comes with side dishes.

Describing the meal kit option as a test, Publix says the kits could be expanded to other stores if they are well-received.

