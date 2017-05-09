Publix issues recall on Artichoke and Spinach dip

LAKELAND, Fla. (WSVN) — Publix Super Markets has issued a recall on their Artichoke and Spinach deli dip due to a possible contamination of glass fragments.

The recall affects the 16-ounce containers of the dip, sold in the deli’s refrigerated cases. Dips under the recall have a use-by-date of May 16 A1 and May 16 C1, and a UPC of 000-41415-15961, both of which are printed on the lid of the container.

“As part of our commitment to food safety, potentially impacted product has been removed from all store shelves,” said Maria Brous, Publix media and community relations director in a press release.

Publix said anyone who purchased the affected products may return it to local stores for a full refund.

