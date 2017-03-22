Publix gives $1.9 million to South Florida non-profits feeding hungry

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Publix is giving nearly $1.9 million to 72 South Florida non-profit organizations that feed the hungry.

The grocery store raised the money during their 2016 “Food For All” holiday season campaign.

Publix will give more $5 million to programs across the Southeast.

The company said it’s a 25 percent increase over last year’s campaign.

