Publix earns no. 3 spot in latest Harris Poll consumer survey

(WSVN) - Its slogan is “where shopping is a pleasure.” And it seems Publix customers agree.

The southeastern grocery chain earned a top spot on the Harris Poll’s “Reputation Quotient” rankings, taking the number 3 spot. Amazon took the top ranking, while Wegman’s, a grocery chain in the northeast, came in second.

Publix’s rankings moved up three spots from its 2016 result. It beat the likes of Johnson & Johnson (#4), Apple (#5), and the Walt Disney Company (#7).

Publix is repeatedly ranked as one of the top supermarket chains in the country, earning repeated praise from Consumer Reports, Forbes, and J.D. Power & Associates.

The rankings measure the reputations of the 100 largest companies in the U.S. While Publix sits comfortably near the top of the list, quite a few companies are on the opposite end of the spectrum. Comcast ranked near the bottom of the list in the 90th spot, joining the unenviable ranks of Wells Fargo (#99) and Takata (#100).

