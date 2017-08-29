Publix donates $50k to Miami-Dade County public schools

MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida supermarket made a generous donation to students of Miami-Dade County.

Publix Super Markets charities kicked off “Hunger Action Month” by donating a $50,000 check for Miami-Dade Public Schools.

Volunteers with the supermarket chain, along with Superintendent Alberto Carvalo, celebrated the big donation in Miami.

Families had a room to shop where students can get school supplies, food and clothing.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending