Publix donates $50k to Miami-Dade County public schools

MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida supermarket made a generous donation to students of Miami-Dade County.

Publix Super Markets charities kicked off “Hunger Action Month” by donating a $50,000 check for Miami-Dade Public Schools.

Volunteers with the supermarket chain, along with Superintendent Alberto Carvalo, celebrated the big donation in Miami.

Families had a room to shop where students can get school supplies, food and clothing.

