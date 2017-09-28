Publix begins testing free curbside pickup at two central Florida stores

(WSVN) - It’s “where shopping is a pleasure.” Now Publix is also aiming to make shopping more convenient by testing curbside pickup at two central Florida stores.

The popular grocery chain is testing the shopping option at two locations in Wesley Chapel and Valrico, both near Tampa. Atlanta-area stores are expected to start testing curbside pickup by the end of the year.

The option is not yet available at any South Florida locations.

The move comes on the heels of Publix’s deal with Instacart, which provides grocery delivery services for a fee.

“We’ve had great success with Publix Delivery powered by Instacart, and the demand for online grocery services has continued to grow,” said company spokesperson Maria Brous in a statement. “So we’re excited to test Publix Curbside and learn more about how to best meet the evolving needs of our customers.”

The cubside pickup program allows customers to place orders on Publix’s website. Store associates will then gather the selected groceries and carry them out to customers’ vehicles at a designated pickup time.

Publix says the pickup option is free of charge.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.